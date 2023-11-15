MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly burning a child under the age of 6 years old with soup, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Jasmine Boykin, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Boykin has since posted bond and is no longer in jail.

The initial indictment said Boykin “did willfully torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise maltreat said child by failing to immediately seek medical attention after the child was severely burned on the face and throat, causing physical injury to… a child under the age of six….”

According to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood, the child is a 10-month-old boy, who was burned around his mouth and esophageal area and malnourished when medical personnel tended to him.

“Children are, you know, the ones that need the most protection,” Blackwood said. “And certainly babies, a 10-month-old is in need of protection. And so when a child is abused and especially, you know, when a baby is abused, we take this very seriously.”

After that, law enforcement got involved, and Boykin became a suspect in the case.

