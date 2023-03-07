MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting on Charles Street Tuesday around 6:15 a.m., according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said multiple people have been taken into custody. Prine said officers were executing a search warrant when a person attempted to leave the house through a back window with a rifle.

According to Prine, an officer shot the man and that officer will be put on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood is at the crime scene conducting a parallel investigation.

We have reached out to the Mobile Police Department. WKRG will update the story when more information is available.