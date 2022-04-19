MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two deadly shootings on Easter – one in Mobile, the other in Prichard.

WKRG News 5 has learned the shooting in the hospital parking lot is connected to a double homicide in Prichard that also happened early Sunday morning.

Dozens of police officers flooded the University Hospital parking lot after shots were fired, killing 42-year-old Robert McMillan.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Mobile Police confirmed McMillan was at the hospital checking on one of the victims of the double homicide.

That shooting in Prichard happened about 30 minutes before McMillan was shot. Prichard Police said two men shot each other during an argument on South Wilson Avenue near I-65.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said McMillan got into an argument with someone in the parking lot, and that’s when another man pulled out a gun and shot McMillan.

“Certainly homicides or shooting into [unoccupied or occupied homes] are a big deal. But those are crimes of intent and as much as we would like to try to stop it sometimes it’s somewhat hard without knowing who the players are or where the incident is going to happen,” said Prine.

Mobile Police are still looking for the suspect in the shooting outside University Hospital. They said the shooter was a passenger in a gray Hyundai Sonata. They say the suspect was seen running toward Stanton Road.