MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia Street, near Moffett Road and Springhill Avenue, for a domestic dispute where one was armed with a gun.

They said once they arrived they were told the mom and son got into an argument, which lead to the son grabbing his mom’s handgun and threatening her with it.

The son then shot into his mom’s car where his dad was sitting. He also caused other damage to the vehicle. The 18-year-old son fled the scene.

A Mobile Police official said he is possibly armed and still at large. No one was injured and officers are continuing to investigate. This happened on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.