MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Law Enforcement Community is mourning the death of a well-known Alabama Port Authority Police officer after her truck and body were found in Mobile river Thursday morning.

The Port Authority has identified her as Officer Kimberly Sickafoose. A lot of people knew her as Kim Wasdin.

Sickafoose’s Police truck rolled into the Mobile River at the Alabama state docks around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue spent the morning searching for her until her truck was pulled from the water around 8 o’clock.

Sickafoose worked many years in Law Enforcement in Baldwin County before being hired by the Port Authority.

Jimmie Flanagan, a former port authority police chief, hired Sickafoose.

He told News 5 in a statement that “She was well-liked at the Port Authority. I know the whole Port is devastated by this. There’s nothing worse than when a police chief gets a call that your officer has passed. You can’t explain how you feel unless you experience it. My prayers go out to the port and police chief Mark Janowski. It still hasn’t sunk in yet that it happened. It’s going to take a while… It may never sink in”

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Sickafoose was a staple in her community but her tragic death is affecting law enforcement on both sides of the Bay.

“Any time we lose a fellow law enforcement officer, it hurts everybody,” said Sheriff Burch. “Our condolences go out to her family and she will be missed.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine also weighed in saying “During this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with Officer Sickafoose’s family, offering our unwavering support, love, and prayers. Officer Kimberly Sickafoose will forever remain in our hearts as a shining example of valor, integrity, and dedication to public service. Let us honor her memory by continuing to uphold the principles she held dear and by supporting one another during this challenging time.”

The investigation is still ongoing, but police do not expect foul play.