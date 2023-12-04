MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile-Fire Rescue firefighter was injured after responding to a residential structure fire Sunday.

MFRD responded to a vacant single-story house on the 2100 block of Height Street, around 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

According to MFRD, the first units arrived and reported seeing heavy smoke and flames visible from a vacant single-story residence. They say nobody was found inside the residence.

During the response, a firefighter received a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital to be checked.

As of 7:40 PM, crews were still on scene completing overhaul and extinguishing any remaining hotspots, according to MFRD.