Mo Brooks discusses biggest challenge he faces in Senate race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three Republicans have announced their candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by longtime Senator Richard Shelby.

Shelby’s former aide and campaign manager, Katie Britt entered the race this week. She joins former US Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard and Huntsville-area Congressman Mo Brooks.

This is Congressman Brooks’ second run at a Senate seat. He ran for the Senate in 2017. The congressman finished third behind former Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Luther Strange and did not make it to the runoff.

Congressman Mo Brooks has represented Alabama’s fifth district for a decade. He wants to serve in the U.S. Senate.

“We have many challenges whether it be open borders, whether it be deficit and debt, whether it be the fight for liberty and freedom as opposed to dictatorial socialism, just go down the list. Someone who is in the United States Senate is better able to address those issues than one can in the House of Representatives,” Congressman Brooks said.

The seat is currently held by Richard Shelby who has served since 1986. Shelby hasn’t endorsed any candidate yet, but he’s expected to support his former aide Katie Britt, who announced her candidacy Tuesday.

“I think the most important endorsement in this race is that of President Trump and I’m very thankful that President Trump now has endorsed me for Congress and now for the United States Senate,” he stated.

Also running against him in the Republican primary is Lynda Blanchard. Britt is the former head of the Business Council of Alabama and chief of staff to Senator Shelby. But Brooks isn’t impressed.

“Well, we’ve known for a long time that the never Trump establishment, higher taxes, open borders wing of the Republican party was going to run somebody, get behind somebody. It may as well be Katie Britt as opposed to somebody else,” he said.

The Alabama GOP say they’re happy to see multiple candidates entering the race.

“I love to see a diversified field of candidates. You know, people representing different sides of the party, have different bases. So, I think good competition is one of the most important things we can have,” said John Wahl, Alabama Republican Party Chairman.

But that competition is likely to get fierce and Congressman Brooks knows the hits are coming.

“The challenge right now is fending off the attacks that are inevitably going to come from my opposition,” he said. “When that time comes the question is going to be how well can I respond and how much capability financially and otherwise do I have to get our rebuttal out.”

News 19 recently interviewed Katie Britt about her candidacy. That interview can be accessed through this link.