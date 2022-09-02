HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday.

Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County.

He was last spotted near the intersection of U.S. 80 and Dallas 45 in Dallas County. Bush is currently wanted for murder in Mississippi and is considered armed and dangerous.

Bush is 5″9′ and weighs 145 pounds. He is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt.

The public is encouraged not to approach Bush. Those who believe they’ve spotted him are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Highway Patrol Post at (205) 553-5531.