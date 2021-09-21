Missing Morgan County teen found with Florida man during traffic stop

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County girl who was reported missing last week was found on September 16 with a Florida man during a traffic stop in Blount County.

Pedro Diego, 20, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, interfering with child custody, and traveling to meet a minor for immoral purposes.

A Morgan County mother reported her 15-year-old daughter missing to the Decatur Police Department on September 13.

Senior State Trooper Chuck Daniel performed a traffic stop on a Black Camaro that authorities said was speeding on I-65 in Blount County, according to AL.com. The trooper said Diego was unable to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

Further investigation into Diego and his passenger showed that the girl was a child who had been reported missing three days before. The two were believed to have met online, and were on the way to Florida.

Diego is being held at the Blount County Jail without bond.

The 15-year-old girl was returned to her family.