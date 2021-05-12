Missing Montgomery infant found dead, father charged with manslaughter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The body of a missing Montgomery County infant has been located.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms the remains Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. were discovered by law enforcement shortly after a news conference.

The infant’s parents joined law enforcement officers in pleading for the public’s help in finding the baby during the news conference.

Investigators developed the baby’s father, Caleb Whisnand Sr. as a suspect. Whisnand was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

One-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was reported missing on Monday.

The child’s mother, Angela Gardner, told reporters that the baby’s father was at a gas station when he went to pay for gas and then realized the child was missing. Caleb Whisnand Sr. said he doesn’t remember much, but asked people to come forward if they had any information.

Whisnand was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.