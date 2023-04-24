MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing teen.
Detectives are searching for 14-year-old Elvin Ramella, who was last seen on Saturday, April 22.
He is described as a 14-year-old Indian male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is roughly 5″4′ and 110 pounds. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Melissa Webster at (256) 722-7181 or at mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov.