MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing teen.

Detectives are searching for 14-year-old Elvin Ramella, who was last seen on Saturday, April 22.

He is described as a 14-year-old Indian male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is roughly 5″4′ and 110 pounds. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Elvin Ramella (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Melissa Webster at (256) 722-7181 or at mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov.