ALABAMA (WHNT) — Officials have canceled the search for a missing teenage girl out of Montgomery on Tuesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) initially sent out the emergency missing child alert on Thursday, May 12, saying that Kylie Elaine Boyd had last been seen on May 3 in Trinity, Alabama.

The 16-year-old had reportedly been wearing matching tye-dyed Kool-Aid sweatpants and hoodie set with white Converse sneakers in the area of Morgan County Road 575.

Her description also stated she may have been wearing a black brace on her right wrist.

News 19 has reached out to ALEA for more information regarding the teen’s safe return home.