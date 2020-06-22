Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Childersburg woman

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joy Maddox.

Maddox is a 65-year-old woman with brown eyes and brown hair and is possibly living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on June 21, 2020, wearing black and white pants and a red shirt with brown loafer shoes in the area of 4th Street in Childersburg, Ala.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Joy Maddox, please contact the Childersburg Police Department at 256-761-1556 or call 911.

