Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington announced on Instagram that both she and her mother have tested positive for COVID-19.
On her post, Pennington said she and her mother are experiencing symptoms and started their 14-day quarantine on Wednesday.
Pennington expressed caution to her followers, saying “this virus is EXTREMELY contagious because even with my family practicing all of the CDC recommended guidelines, my mom and I contracted the virus.”
LATEST POSTS
- Chris Evans sending ‘Captain America’ shield to little boy who saved sister from dog attack
- Registration open for the Star Market’s annual Charity Golf Classic
- ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean, Batmobile and Ectomobile replicas put up for sale by US Marshals
- You can wear a face mask and concealed carry, sheriff’s office says
- Man arrested on drug charges now facing 63 additional charges including child porn, human trafficking in Limestone County