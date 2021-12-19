Miss Alabama named first runner-up in Miss America Pageant

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles, left, Miss Massachusetts Elizabeth Pierre, and Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford, right, at the Miss America competition at Mohegan Sun, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford, was named as the first runner-up in the Miss America Pageant on Thursday.

Lauren Bradford, 21, is a Gulf Shores native and is a current resident of Birmingham. Bradford is a graduate of Auburn University and Vanderbilt University where she majored in Finance, according to the Miss America Organization.

Bradford has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Finance and her career goals are to work in strategic and management consulting and to open a global consulting firm.

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford is announced as a top 10 finalist in the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

With her social impact initiative “UNPLUG: The Digital Diet Plan,” Bradford hopes to educate people about the overuse and negative use of technology.

Bradford won a $25,000 scholarship to help pay for her school.

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, was the first Miss Alaska to bring the title of Miss America to her state. If Broyles is ever unable to fulfill her duties, Bradford will step in her place.