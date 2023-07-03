Photo of Minnie Bruce Pratt at a Take Back the Night March in Syracuse, N.Y. in 2008 (Courtesy / Rachel Fus © 2008)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama native, poet and activist Minnie Bruce Pratt died on Sunday at the age of 76.

Her sons Ben and Ransom Weaver confirmed their mother’s passing due to “a severe health problem” on her website, which showcased her poetry collection as well as work in activism for LGBTQ+ and workers’ rights.

“She was cared for until the end by a circle of friends and family that made her feel the utmost care and comfort,” the statement said. “We are incredibly grateful for their support and deep love for Minnie Bruce.”

Pratt was born September 12, 1946, in Selma at a hospital closest to her hometown of Centreville. She graduated from Bibb County High School and began attending the University of Alabama in 1964, where she received her B.A. She later received her Ph.D. in English Literature at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She would become a women’s and gender studies professor at Syracuse University, where she also served as faculty for developing the university’s first lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender studies program. She later wrote columns for al.com and Scalawag Magazine about her upbringing and life as a lesbian in the Deep South.

In her later life, Pratt spent time between her childhood home in Centreville, Alabama, and her adult residence in Syracuse, New York.

Pratt’s sons stated that a public celebration of their mother’s life will take place in the near future. Details will be posted on her website and on her social media platforms.