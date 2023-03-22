A nonprofit that has focused on advocating and supporting mental health for decades has officially joined the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A nonprofit that has focused on advocating and supporting mental health for over 50 years has officially joined the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Mental Health Association in Morgan County (MHA) and the Chamber held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

MHA has been supporting the community through its Alzheimer’s family support group, services for victims of sexual assault, Friendship House and Operation Santa Claus for adults with serious mental illness, depression support group, and medication assistance.

MHA was formally organized in Decatur on February 20, 1956. Morgan County community advocates such as W.T. Dye, Probate Judge T.C. Almon, and Miss Frances Nungester served as the first leaders of the nonprofit.