HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Congressman Robert Aderholt hosted two visiting members of the British Parliament and showed them what North Alabama has to offer.

The group visited the University of North Alabama’s campus as well as Fame Studios out in the Shoals. Their last stop was the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

While the day was mostly leisure for the congressman and members of parliament, all three agreed it was also a learning opportunity.

“While their system of government is somewhat different from ours, they have a parliamentary system over there. But you know, that’s what they’re coming here to see what the differences are and certainly, we learned from each other,” Rep. Aderholt told News 19.

“It’s about sharing best practices, about learning how we do things,” MP Antony Higginbotham added. “We share so many values and a vision of the world. That’s why this is so important and so helpful for us to do.”

Other members of Parliament made visits to places in Nebraska, New York and Texas.