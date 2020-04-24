Medical parole unlikely for inmates in overcrowded prisons during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In the last week, four Alabama Department of Corrections inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those inmates may have died from the virus. Some are asking if there is a way to keep those who are already seriously ill and unable to be socially distant, safe from COVID-19?

Some state leaders and organizations are calling for the release of non-violent offenders in jails and prisons. The Southern Poverty Law Center said inmates are human too and some are fearful during this pandemic.

“You only have a mask if someone gives one to you,” explained Lisa Graybill, Deputy Policy Director with the SPLC. “You may not have adequate access to soap or hand sanitizer or hot water you’re not in control of what your laundry is done, you may share a bathroom with many, many other people.”

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles said while those things are important, its up to the Alabama Department of Corrections to regulate inmate safety. They worry about public safety.

“Our number one job is the protection of the general public,” said Terry Abbott, spokesperson for the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. “When the Department of Corrections releases someone on mandatory release our concern is to make sure that they are following their rules of release, they’re not committing more crimes.”

The Alabama prisoner who got COVID-19 and later died was already terminally ill.

Some argue he should’ve been released on medical parole due to his condition and the threat of COVID-19.

“Medical parole is something that’s very restrictive in the law. It for inmates who are geriatrics, or who are permanently incapacitated, or who are terminally ill,” explained Abbott. “So, once someone like that is released on medical parole, that our officers work with them in a way that’s convenient for them. Obviously if they’re within, within 12 months of the expected death, they’re not going to be out moving around much anyway so we we keep in touch with them our officer good to make sure that they are following still what they’re supposed to be doing.”

But the state postponed parole hearings until May 19. The structure of the hearings will change slightly. Alabama prisoners do not typically attend their parole hearings. However, crime victims are normally invited to testify, as are the inmate’s family members. The Bureau of Pardons and Paroles said they will now be asked to submit written statements instead of being present. That way they can limit the number of people who show up for the hearings.

Abbott said only 4 inmates were granted medical parole in all of 2019.

“If someone is thinking of medical parole as a way to empty out the prisons during the pandemic, that’s not gonna work, because the law is much too restrictive for that,” said Abbott.

The SPLC said something has to give during this time because more lives are depending on it.

“Alabama has an over-incarceration crisis and that makes us especially vulnerable when something like COVID happens,” said Graybill. “When there’s an epidemic it just shows yet another angle of the problem of having prisons that are 180% capacity.”