MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — More than two years after Alabama lawmakers voted to legalize medical marijuana, people who live here still don’t have access to it.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s journey to this point has been long and full of twists and turns.

While some medical marijuana companies have received their licenses, others that are vital to providing the public with access to medical cannabis are on hold.

One thing is clear, there is no legal medical marijuana being offered in Alabama right now.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson temporarily blocked the AMCC from issuing licenses to dispensaries. There’s an ongoing legal challenge as to how the winning dispensaries were picked.

The temporary restraining order affects four dispensaries. Those licenses will remain on hold until after the judge considers the basis of the challenges to the license selection process.

There is a group of companies still waiting for a decision from the AMCC: integrated facilities.

These are the companies that will not only grow but transport and sell their own medical cannabis.

There is also a request to block those licenses from being issued, however, Anderson has not ruled on that motion.

According to Rex Vaughn, AMCC Chairman, medical cannabis is being grown in the state and processors are ready to receive it. State testing laboratories will test the product after it leaves the processors.

Questions around the dispensaries are what stands between the public and medical cannabis.

Vaughn anticipates it taking 3 months for the court to decide on the dispensary litigation.