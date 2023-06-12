MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say several juveniles were arrested after stolen vehicles and credit cards were discovered during a traffic stop.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 231 at Highway 36 in Lacey’s Spring overnight.

Deputies said the under-age suspects tried to run away on foot but were apprehended.

Investigators found one of the vehicles was stolen locally and another was from Auburn, Ala. Authorities also discovered multiple stolen credit/debit cards.

The minors were taken into custody and transferred to Juvenile authorities. Charges against the individuals were not announced.