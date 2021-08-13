McAdory High School student stabbed, principal says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student was stabbed at McAdory High School in McCalla Thursday, according to a message sent to parents by the school’s principal.

The stabbing occurred after a 14-year-old girl and boy got into an argument, police say. After the altercation began, the female student allegedly stabbed the male, according to Sgt. Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The female was taken into custody and transferred to a juvenile detention center.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The following message was sent out by Principal Gary Bowen after the incident occurred:

This message is for the parents of McAdory High School Students. I would like to let you know about an incident that happened on our campus earlier today. One of our students was stabbed around 11:30 am today. The alleged aggressor was taken into custody quickly. Unfortunately, I am not at liberty to disclose more information, as this incident is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office. However, as parents and stakeholders in our school and community, I felt the need to at least notify you directly. I also want to point out that our protocols were followed in this situation. The campus was secured and school resource officers had the individual believed to be responsible in custody within a matter of minutes. The injured student also quickly received medical care. Please continue to pray for a speedy recovery. Counselors are available for any student or staff member left upset by this situation. Thank you, Gary Bowen McAdory High School Principal

CBS 42 is working to confirm more details about the incident. Stay with us for further developments.