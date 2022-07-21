OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A large overnight fire in Opelika’s downtown district has rendered the area closed to downtown traffic as the investigation into what started the fire and damage assessments are underway.

At approximately 1:05 am Thursday morning Opelika Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a business on South Railroad Ave. The fire progressed and the Opelika Police Department established a perimeter around downtown. Auburn Fire and Lee County Emergency Management Agency responded to assist.









South Railroad Ave and Avenue C between South 8th and 9th Street, and South 8th and 9th Street between Avenue A and South Railroad are closed. These streets will remain closed until further notice.

Opelika police are working with the downtown businesses that are not impacted by the fire to open to foot traffic only.