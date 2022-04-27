CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 74-year-old man in connection to a murder investigation in Massachusetts in 1988.

The sheriff’s office said they were involved in the cold case with investigators from Essex County, Massachusetts.

It was around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, when investigators with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators with Essex County in the arrest of Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, of Bremen, on a fugitive-from-justice charge for an arrest warrant.

McClendon is accused of killing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay of Salem, New Hampshire on September 12, 1988. Tremblay had been stabbed and was placed on a railroad track in Lawrence, Mass., where her left leg was severed.

McClendon will remain in the custody of the Cullman County Detention Center until he can be extradited to Massachusetts.