WETUMPKA, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.

Marjorie Cappello (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello was convicted of killing James “Jim” Cappello in May. She was sentenced to life in prison in July.

James Cappello (Courtesy: Jamie Weast)

Cappello was found guilty after a four-day trial for the 2018 murder of James Cappello. James was reported missing by concerned friends and family after they hadn’t seen him for days.

He was found dead in the Cappello home’s garage by Huntsville Police. Officials said they were forced to get a search warrant for the home after Nikki refused to consent to a search. It was found that Jim had been poisoned with insulin shots, which were unnecessary as he wasn’t a diabetic.

Evidence presented to the court included evidence of insulin needles and syringes found inside the home. She allegedly stole that insulin from the healthcare facility where she was working as a nurse at the time of her husband’s death in 2018.

Cappello at trial

During the trial, 15 witnesses were called to testify, none of them for the defense. The jury deliberated for just over 30 minutes before delivering a guilty verdict.

Nikki was sentenced by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Alan Mann to life in prison with time served.

Cappello still faces a pending civil lawsuit filed by Will League, a Huntsville civil attorney. League told News 19 in May that he filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Cappellos’ daughter, Riley, to ensure she is taken care of.

In August, Cappello was denied an appeal to have a new trial.