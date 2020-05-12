Man, woman arrested after live-streamed rape of 1-year-old, Geneva County authorities say

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation raided the residences of a woman and her 19-year-old former son-in-law over the weekend after reports that the man’s 1-year-old daughter was raped.

Authorities say Lisa Williamson, 41, livestreamed Steven Anthony Jackson sexually assaulting her granddaughter on a pornographic site. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the video was reported to the FBI by someone out of state.

The FBI contacted Alabama and Geneva County authorities.

“The evil of this magnitude exists in the world, especially for those of us who have children and grandchildren and how precious they are,” Helms said. “We do everything we can to protect them, and in this case, where the persons who were supposed to be protecting them are the ones that are causing the problem.”

Williamson faces charges of disseminating obscene pornography, possession of child porn, and possession of pornography. Jackson faces charges of first-degree sodomy and production of child pornography.

Several nearby residents, who did not wish to be identified, said it’s one of the most atrocious acts they have heard of and they can’t believe it happened in their neighborhood.

“This is some of the worst behavior you’ll find,” Helms said.

Both Williamson and Jackson remained at the Geneva County Jail under respective bonds of $2.5 million and $750,000.

Additional arrests are possible in the case.