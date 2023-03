NORTH ALABAMA — A man wanted in Autauga County for multiple sex crimes was taken into custody Thursday night in North Alabama.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said Jason Wade Hudson was taken into custody in North Alabama Thursday night. The sheriff’s office had posted on social media saying it was seeking Hudson Thursday morning.

ACSO said Hudson is charged with incest, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and production of obscene material of a child under 12.