BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Birmingham early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department reported that officers from the West Precinct responded to the 1000 block of 67th Street around 12:45 a.m. to the call of a person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reported that they found a man who was unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Mauldin said that the details of what led up to the shooting are limited, but a woman has been arrested in connection to the incident.

No other information is available at this time.