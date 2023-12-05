THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot his son at a local motel Friday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Spanish Oak Inn in response to a domestic violence assault complaint around 9 a.m. When they arrived, officers found that a man had allegedly been shot by his father during an argument.

Kent Busby, 56, of Theodore, was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail. He was charged with domestic violence assault and is still in jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

