Man shoots at Birmingham police officer, steals Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SUV, leads three different departments on pursuit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – More than 100 law enforcement vehicles from were involved in a pursuit across Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

AL.com reports a Birmingham Police officer was stopped at a traffic light in the 9400-block of Parkway East when a vehicle pulled up next to them and a man shot several rounds into the patrol vehicle.

A police bulletin was issued, calling for all possible assistance.

During the initial pursuit, which ended in the 1200-block of Arkadelphia Road, the man shot at pursuing officers.

A short standoff ensued on Arkdelphia, when the man stole a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SUV.

After driving through Birmingham, Vestavia, and Hoover, spike strips were used to stop the SUV in the 2800-block of John Hawkins Parkway.

The stolen SUV caught fire and the man was arrested at that point. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

In addition to the BPD officer, who was uninjured, the man shot at two passers-by who were injured.

BPD said officers did fire their guns during the pursuit.