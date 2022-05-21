CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a man who plead guilty to rape and incest charges was sentenced on Friday.

According to the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office, Joshua Kane Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison on May 20 after a plea agreement for first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, and incest charges.

“I would like to thank the minor victim, she showed courage coming forward and disclosing her abuse,” said Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock.

“After a late winter meeting, the family wanted to protect the victim from further trauma that trial could bring,” Blaylock continued. “The family discussed what they thought an appropriate punishment would be and my office stood by the family’s wishes.”

The case was investigated by Cullman Police with assistance from the Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.