MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Meridianville man accused of murdering an infant while he was abusing them in 2020 has been indicted by a grand jury.

40-year-old Cornell Landry was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on April 1 for one count of felony murder, according to court records.

Court records show Landry is accused of abusing Karrington Montague and during that abuse caused her death by blunt force trauma.

He was arrested on July 9, 2020, three months after Montague’s death, according to online court records. He was taken to the Madison County Jail and a few hours later released on a $75,000 bond.

Landry will be in court on May 25 for his arraignment and a trial is scheduled to start in July.