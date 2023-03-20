OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A gunshot victim is recovering and one person is facing attempted murder after a weekend shooting in Opelika.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Opelika Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 Block of Brannon Avenue. Shortly after the shooting, a victim arrived at East Alabama Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

After conducting an investigation, police arrested 38-year-old Deandre Lamar Hails for the alleged attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward and contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Alternatively, tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, and anonymity is guaranteed.

The investigation is ongoing.