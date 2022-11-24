DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash took the life of a Dothan man after running into the wall of a church, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to ALEA, Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene, per Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd.

The church building sustained minor damages.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate.