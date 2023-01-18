OPP, Ala (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop.

According to the Opp Police Department, on January 18, around 8:35 a.m., Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old male dead in the shop.

Police say the man died from injuries sustained after a tractor tire exploded.

The name of the man is being withheld until the family is notified.

Opp Fire and Haynes Ambulance also responded to the scene.