Man convicted in Madison County murder case dies after getting COVID-19

Kerry Lynn Flemming (Photo: ADOC)

ALABAMA – A man convicted of a murder in Madison County has died in the Alabama prison system due to complications from COVID-19.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials confirm Kerry Lynn Flemming, 58, died on January 18.

ADOC says that Flemming suffered from multiple pre-existing conditions and was taken to the hospital on January 3 after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Flemming was discharged from the hospital on January 14, to Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Ala. where he remained in quarantine in the facility’s infirmary until his passing.

