LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with murder in connection with a woman found fatally shot in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) confirmed Timothy Houston Harville, 58, was arrested for causing the death of Angela Berryman Hill Harville.

Authorities said the two are related through marriage.

Witnesses told authorities that Timothy Harville went to Angela Harville’s home on September 13, around 6:20 p.m.

LCSO said an argument began and Harville shot the victim in the head with a shotgun.

Timothy Harville is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.

Harville was already out on bond for a separate incident in December of 2022, involving shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.