DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a man was arrested Sunday and charged with drug trafficking.

DPD said patrol officers made contact with a “suspicious person in traffic” at Central Parkway and Bluebird Lane on February 26.

Officers said that the person, identified as Tyben Taylor, 32 of Decatur, tried to run away on foot but was taken into custody.

Investigators found Taylor had a trafficking amount of fentanyl mixture, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

Tayor was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $6,900 bond.