LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man charged with an November murder, robbery and kidnapping is asking the court to pay $10,000 for an investigator.

35-year-old Jordan Cesar Hernandez filed a request to the Lawrence County court to assist in funding an investigator, saying without one he would be left on “unequal footing” heading to trial.

“Failure to properly investigate the issues not only leaves the Defendant on unequal footing going into trial but deprives the Defendant of effective assistance of counsel,” the motion states.

Hernandez, along with Auburn Renee Moore, is charged with the shooting death of Dustin Grimes and the kidnapping of his wife.

Authorities say Moore and Hernandez entered into a home during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4 with the intent to commit a robbery. During the crime, the Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office said they fatally shot Dustin Grimes while he was trying to protect his wife and stole from the home before kidnapping the wife and running from the scene.

Sometime later, officials say that Ms. Grimes managed to escape from Moore and Hernandez while they were trying to force her to withdraw money from an ATM in the East Lawrence Area. The victim reportedly found an opportunity to escape and ran to a nearby convenience store, where she was able to call law enforcement.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.