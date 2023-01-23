Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m.

According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the men was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. That man later died from the injuries.

Officials said they are investigating the death and will release the man’s name once his family is notified. The cause of death will be determined at the time of the autopsy.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.