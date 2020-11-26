Man arrested for arson attempt at Walker County courthouse

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County man has been arrested after authorities report he allegedly released an accelerant into a Walker County courtroom Monday.

Lawrence Black Jr. was arrested for first-degree attempted arson and making a terrorist threat.

Wednesday, the Walker County District Attorney’s office and Phillip Freeman with the State of Alabama Fire Marshall’s office requested and received warrants from the court on Black. The two arrest warrants were related to an incident at the Walker County Courthouse Monday.

Judge Chris Sherer was conducting court hearings on cases, of which Black’s cases were scheduled to be heard. The warrants alleged that Black brought an accelerant to the courtroom and released the accelerant inside the courtroom where court personnel including the prosecutors, judge and defense representatives were present. State Fire Marshall Freeman was the lead on the investigation of this matter. After samples were taken and sent to the State Fire Marshall’s lab, the accelerant was determined to be Nitromethane fuel which is a highly volatile jet fuel or drag racing fuel.

Wednesday, Fire Marshall Freeman with assistance from the Walker County Sheriff’s office, executed arrest warrants and a search warrant on Black. The search warrant was executed by a SWAT team from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Dora Police Department and Investigators at Black’s residence.