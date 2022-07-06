MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man who shot at bounty hunters and barricaded himself in a home was arrested Tuesday.

Officers said two bounty hunters were looking for a man when a woman ran out of a nearby home yelling for help. She then ran back inside the home and a man came out.

Mobile Police officers said the man thought the bounty hunters were police and started shooting at them.

The bounty hunters fired back, which is when the man barricaded himself inside the home on Clearview Drive, according to MPD.

The Mobile Police Department SWAT Team was called to the scene and was eventually able to convince the man to come outside. Officials explained the man involved, whose identity has not been released, was not the person the bounty hunters were trying to find.

Even though the area of the home is outside of Mobile city limits, it is still in the Mobile Police Department’s jurisdiction. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the case.