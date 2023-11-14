CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a Hanceville bicyclist being killed in a hit-and-run on November 9.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dakota R. Lamons, 19, was riding his bike on Alabama 91 near Cullman County 501 when he was struck by a vehicle at about 6:46 p.m. Lamons was thrown off the bike upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Nov. 13, ALEA troopers with the traffic homicide investigation unit arrested Ryan Jolly, 36, of Harpersville. He is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in connection to the death of Dakota Lamons.

At the time, ALEA said the other vehicle involved left the scene but believed it to be a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra with the entire passenger side black mirror missing from the vehicle.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.