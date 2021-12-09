Man accused of removing catalytic converter off vehicle in Meridianville

MERDIANVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found removing the catalytic converter off a vehicle in Meridianville Monday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Liberty gas station at the corner of US-231/431 and Meridianville Bottom Road around 1:20 p.m.
On Tuesday, John David Myrick, 53, was found and arrested.
He was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.
His bond was set at $21,000.