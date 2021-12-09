Man accused of removing catalytic converter off vehicle in Meridianville

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said John David Myrick was found removing the catalytic converter from a vehicle in Meridianville Monday afternoon. (Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MERDIANVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found removing the catalytic converter off a vehicle in Meridianville Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Liberty gas station at the corner of US-231/431 and Meridianville Bottom Road around 1:20 p.m.

On Tuesday, John David Myrick, 53, was found and arrested.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $21,000.