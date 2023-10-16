BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — This Halloween, Children’s of Alabama hopes to bring a smile to their patient’s faces with Halloween cards from across the state.

The hospital has made it simple for those who want to help make Halloween memorable for the patients – visit their website and select one of three designs through October 30. Then the hospital staff will print them out and distribute them on Tuesday, October 31.

Photo: Children’s of Alabama

The card drive is a chance for the public to bring smiles to kids’ faces during a time when hospital visitation is limited.

Children’s of Alabama cannot accept in-person gift donations, food/candy, stuffed animals, toys that depict violence, religious items, crocheted knit items, and gently used or homemade items on behalf of patients.

For more information about donating to patients at Children’s of Alabama, you can visit the foundation’s website.