Magic City Classic hosts $80K giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One lucky fan will walk away from Magic City Classic 2021 with some newfound wealth.

The Magic City Classic is hosting an $80,000 giveaway for their 80th anniversary.

Organizers say one fan will receive $40,000 and $40,000 will go to the school of their choice: Alabama State University Hornets or the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs.

The winner will be randomly selected from all entries on October 30 at the Magic City Classic during the 2nd quarter.

You must be 19-years-old and must be a legal resident of the U.S. to enter the giveaway. You can also only enter one time.

For more information on how you can enter, visit the Magic City Classic’s website.

The Magic City Classic will take place on Saturday, October 30 at Legion Field. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.