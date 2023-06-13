WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – A Madison man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he was running a website dedicated to advertising and distributing images and videos displaying child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, William Michael Spearman, 57, of Madison, was the lead administrator of the website.

The website, which ran for “many” years, included a section to was devoted to the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, a section devoted to images and videos depicting children being subjected to pain and torture, and a section devoted to avoiding detection by law enforcement.

As the lead administrator, Spearman oversaw the operation of the website including assisting staff members on how to run the site, recommended other users for promotion, kept records of child pornography files advertised and distributed over the site, presided over staff meetings, praised and scolded users, and counseled users and other managers about the function and expectations of the website. Spearman also advertised and distributed images over the website.

In November 2022, a search in Madison led to the arrest of a Spearman and connected him to a child pornography and trafficking website, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit filed in federal court in Alabama.

Upon his arrest, agents say Spearman admitted he had been active on the website since 2018, shared child pornography on the site, and took steps to manage the site, according to court records. There was also child pornography on devices in his home, according to the affidavit.

Spearman pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and is set to be sentenced on August 31. He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.