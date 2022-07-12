OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County woman celebrated a very special birthday on Tuesday! Nell Long of Owens Cross Roads is now 102 years old.

A few years ago when she turned 100, friends and family drove by her house and waved to wish her a happy birthday.

This year, they were able to father at Top of the River in Guntersville for a birthday dinner!

Nell’s daughter asked her if there was anything special she wanted to do for her 102nd birthday. Nell told her either a horse ride or an appearance on “The Price is Right.”