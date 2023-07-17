MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam that has been circulating throughout the community.

According to a Facebook post, while there are variations of the message, generally the caller will identify themselves as law enforcement and the recipient that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The caller will say that the “warrant” is due to the victim missing a court date, not showing up for jury duty, an overdue fine or something similar, and they will be arrested if they do not pay immediately.

MCSO says that its goal is “to educate the public about the existence of these scams and to help you understand how to recognize a scam to avoid becoming a victim.” When residents feel like they are being scammed, they should ask the caller which law enforcement agency is calling, hang up the phone then look up that agency’s phone number to check legitimacy.

The sheriff’s office added that no legitimate law enforcement agency will ask for banking or financial information of any kind over the phone. Those receiving these calls should hang up and call their local law enforcement immediately.

Below, you can some tips to avoid this scam:

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter, and similar sites.

Utility companies and other government agencies will never contact you for payment by GreenDot, MoneyPak, or Vanilla Reload.

Remember that anyone who has the number on a prepaid card has access to the funds on your card

Never wire money, or provide debit or credit card numbers to a stranger.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to this scam should notify their bank or financial institution, as well as notify their local law enforcement. You can reach MCSO at (256) 722-7181.