Madison County Sheriff’s Office speaks in support of bill requiring employers to pay for PTSD treatment for first responders

Alabama lawmakers have a bill on their hands that if passed, would require employers of first responders to foot the bill for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

HB 212, the bill sponsoring PTSD treatment, is being praised by first responders all over the state, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office went public on Twitter announcing their support of the bill and one official said it’s long overdue. The current legislative session is the first time a piece of proposed legislation like this has been presented. The Sheriff’s Office does have in-house counseling programs, but spokesman Brent Patterson says this type of treatment would be a game-changer to those who witness tragedy on a normal basis.

Patterson added that he’s in his 29th year with the Sheriff’s Office and he never thought a bill like this would be presented. He said this kind of support speaks volumes to first responders and allows a safe space for them to speak up and say ‘I need help.’

Patterson is hopeful the bill will be passed, and he knows if it is, it will be very useful in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.